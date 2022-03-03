ABU DHABI- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified companies and consortiums that had expressed interest in developing the new Shuweihat S4 Reverse Osmosis (RO) Independent Water Project (IWP).

The Shuweihat S4 project will desalinate seawater using RO, a low carbon-intensity technology, to supply up to 318,225 cubic metres per day (70 million imperial gallons [MIGD]) of potable water, improving the security of water supply predominantly in the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the plant will play a key role in ongoing cost reduction initiatives in the sector using competitive and efficient RO water desalination technology, in line with EWEC’s wider strategic initiative of decoupling Abu Dhabi’s power and water generation capacity.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, "EWEC is rapidly expanding the development of low carbon-intensity reverse osmosis water desalination projects. We are committed to playing a key role in reducing the cost and carbon footprint of seawater desalination, aligned with EWEC’s objective of decoupling water and power generation capacity in Abu Dhabi.

"Shuweihat S4 will be another shining example of the UAE’s climate change action, supporting the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. There has been a strong level of interest expressed in this key project so far, and we look forward to seeing proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development."

The RFP is being issued to bidders that had passed the qualification process following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage that took place in October 2021. A total of 35 companies and consortiums submitted EOIs, while 18 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification. The RFP provides detailed requirements and proposed technical parameters for the project to support companies and consortiums in their submission.

The Shuweihat S4 RO project will be located adjacent to the existing Shuweihat S3 IPP Project, within the Shuweihat power and water complex, which is approximately 250km west of the city of Abu Dhabi. The project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of a standalone greenfield RO seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 318,225 cubic metres per day (70 MIGD) of water output, together with associated infrastructure. EWEC aims to achieve financial close by the end of 2022 with a target project commercial operations date by Q3 2025.

The successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 percent of the entity while the remaining equity will be primarily held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Responses to the RFP are expected by July 2022, following which EWEC will hold a public event to confirm the companies and consortiums who submitted proposals.