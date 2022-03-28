Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc Group) took part in Earth Hour 2022, joining millions of people in the UAE and around the world to encourage collective action towards climate change, in line with its continued commitment to address environmental challenges by optimising energy consumption.

In an effort to contribute to the reduction of energy consumption, Enoc switched off non-essential lights at its headquarters, operational facilities and its pavilion at Expo 2020 yesterday (March 26) from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

All service station forecourts including The Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020, convenience stores, Quick Oil Change, carwash areas and pylon signs remained dark for an hour.

Reinforcing its commitment to energy conservation, Enoc Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: "As an integrated player in the energy sector, we recognise the importance of practicing energy conservation to preserve the environment for future generations. Partaking in Earth Hour underlines our continued support towards UAE’s green initiatives including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and demonstrates our commitment to further raising awareness for climate change."

Highlighting the continued focus on environmental, energy and resource management best practices, in 2021, Enoc had saved a total of 11.9 GWh (or 11,963 MWh) of electricity, which is equivalent to 6,221 tCO2 that was avoided, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

