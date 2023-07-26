ENOC Group recently concluded a series of workshop sessions to elevate the Group’s business performance whilst addressing industry challenges and solutions to mitigate them.

These sessions provided an open platform for industry stakeholders including various operating segments within the Group to discuss the business outlook, the future of the energy sector and solutions to enhance customer experience.

ENOC Group brought together a total of 200 representatives including members from the Prime Minister’s Office for over 50 hours of insightful sessions across six business segments to discuss the future of the sector and ways to align the Group’s business with various UAE level strategies and the nation’s 2031 vision. The workshop concluded with 28 final solutions with ideas from across ENOC’s various business segments. The sessions took place at Emirates Towers and were spread over a period of eight days.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “As a national oil company, we remain committed to be at the forefront of energy transformation while continuing to build our competitive strengths in line with the national mandate. Our recent business workshop focused at discussing industry challenges, how to optimise operations for improved business excellence, strategic diversification as well as digital acceleration to meet UAE’s growing energy demands. We thank all our stakeholders as well as respected members of the Prime Minister’s Office for their participation in discussions to revolutionise the UAE’s energy sector that will help shape the future of energy globally.”

During the workshops, ENOC Group’s various business segments presented their respective business strategy and action plans, challenges to overcome them and ways to mitigate the emerging risks.

Earlier in the year, the Group also unveiled its five-pillar growth strategy to fuel its long-term sustainable vision. In addition, ENOC Group also revealed that its plans will be fulfilled through a focus on operational efficiencies, collaboration, and implementation of digital technologies, and by delivering a seamless experience across the energy sector value chain.