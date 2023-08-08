Enoc Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has expanded its jet fuel network to cover, for the first time, China with 14 airports across strategic cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Enoc, said: “We are at the forefront of delivering world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions, and expanding our jet fuel network to some of the busiest airports in China is a testament to this. Today, Enoc has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries, which demonstrates our track record of growth and success. At Enoc Group, we are committed to expanding globally to meet rising energy needs.”

Established internationally in 2002, Enoc Aviation, the specialised aviation fuels division of Enoc, has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe.

Headquartered in the UAE, Enoc Aviation provides more than 40% of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements, through its two pipelines linking its storage terminals in Jebel Ali to the airport. Last year, the group also announced the completion of the construction of its 16.2 km jet fuel pipeline linking its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum (HEJP) storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport. The pipeline will carry 2,000 cubic metres per hour of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport and will meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050.

