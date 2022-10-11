DUBAI: ENOC Group today announced its partnership with QMF Energy in Nigeria in line with the Group’s wider strategy to expand its global marine lubricants network.

ENOC Marine Lubricants will supply its Strata product range across all the ports in Nigeria. The ENOC Strata marine lubricants is comprehensive and covers all marine applications across a wide range of marine vessels such as offshore supply vessel, oil rigs, tankers, bulk carriers, container ships and gas carriers.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “As a leading integrated international energy player, ENOC Group is committed towards expanding its global footprint. Our latest partnership with QMF Energy is another step in this direction as we continue to support the overall growth of the maritime and shipping sector globally. We are confident that this partnership will elevate our marine lubricants business across international markets.”

Currently, ENOC’s Strata marine lubricants global supply network covers 200 marine ports across 20 countries and has supplied 1,700 vessels with lubricants (in 2021). These include the wider GCC countries, Africa including Northern Africa & Mediterranean, and CIS countries. Within Africa, the Group’s network covers South-Africa, Angola, Namibia, Ghana, Togo, Mauritania, Egypt, Kenya and now Nigeria with the QMF partnership.

Recently, ENOC Group announced its Strata marine lubricants arm recorded 350 percent sales growth during the period of 2019 to 2021 citing its expanding global footprint and supply chain and distributors in key marine markets contributing to its substantial sales growth. In the last two years, ENOC has extended its network of indirect channel partners in key markets and has plans to expand its global Strata marine lubricants presence by adding 20 new ports to its existing network over the course of 2022.

Operating within the field of international trading and logistics, QMF Energy supplies and trades marine fuels to the oil and shipping industries. With more than two decades of experience, they function as a trusted and competent partner and facilitator for all ENOC customers. QMF Energy offers a diverse range of services including marine bunkering, trading and are official distributors for marine lubricants.