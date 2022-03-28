RIYADH — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman announced that work is under way to train Saudi cadres on the Kingdom’s nuclear program.



Addressing the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) here on Sunday, he said that the Kingdom has a localization program and provides support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as it does not want them to fail and leave the field.



While referring to Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s initiatives, he said: “We must not forget that the person who leads Saudi Vision 2030 is a very ambitious young man who does not know the word ‘impossible.’



“As long as we are fortunate with a leader with such qualities, it is obvious that in this country there are large numbers of young women and men with the same ambition, enthusiasm and determination and they are working for their bright future as well as for the future of their country,” he said.



He added that artificial intelligence is closely linked to the energy sector and other sectors.



Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom does not seek any kind of support to achieve its climate goals, as the goal in the Middle East is to reduce carbon emissions. “The world wants to work with the Kingdom to reach technology that serves green solutions,” he added.



The activities of the 4-day GEC began at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center and the Ritz Carlton Hotel, under the patronage of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.



The speakers of the congress include eminent global figures, such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, GEN Entrepreneur and Chairman Jeff Hoffman, and Founder of Mara Group Ashish Thakkar.



The GEC is being organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) in cooperation with the Global Entrepreneurship Network under the slogan of “Reboot, Rethink, and Regenerate.”



The conference activities will continue until Wednesday in the presence of entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and decision-makers from 180 countries around the world.



The conference is discussing several topics aimed at building a unified global system for entrepreneurship, helping entrepreneurs to sustain and expand their businesses around the world, and be aware of new global trends in the post-pandemic era, through more than 100 informative brainstorming sessions involving over 150 speakers.



More than 26 ministers from around the world, speakers from international company leaders, economists, and decision-makers, are participating in the sessions, to discuss important topics in the field of entrepreneurship, and best practices for building a global entrepreneurship system.

