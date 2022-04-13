UAE - Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) said the total length of its district cooling pipeline network across Dubai has exceeded more than 369 km by the end of 2021, with a remarkable growth of more than 33.2% during the period between 2018-2021.

The company attributed the network expansion in 2021 to the new projects added to Empower's portfolio, most notably the Marsa Al Arab, and the expansions of Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), Business Bay and the expansion of DIFC to provide company’s district cooling services to Wasl1 and others.

CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar said: "The expansion of our district cooling network is driven by the increasing demand for environmentally-friendly district cooling services on the one hand and on the other hand, it reflects Empower’s tireless efforts to develop an infrastructure that help achieving the goals of Dubai sustainable development plans."

The new total length of the district cooling network in Dubai is 446 times the length of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, he stated.

Bin Shafar pointed out that the expansion was also due to the continuous and increasing urban development process in Dubai.

"The network expansion operations are implemented using cutting-edge technologies that ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to our customers," he added.

