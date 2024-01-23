Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the Chairman of the Greek Copelouzos Group, Dimitrios Copelouzos, on Monday in Brussels. The meeting was attended by Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker, and some senior company executives.

The spokesperson for the presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said that Al-Sisi was updated on the progress of the “GREGY Project” for power interconnection with Europe. He said that the project was successfully included in the initial list of projects of mutual interest in the European Union.

“This opens the door for the next phase of the project’s implementation, which involves the preparation of the final technical and environmental studies and the determination of the path of the submarine connection cables,” Fahmy said in a statement.

Al-Sisi was also briefed on the group’s plans for producing renewable energy in Egypt, and the efforts to cooperate with Egypt on a 9.5 gigawatt wind and photovoltaic power production project. The project will support the Egyptian economy and contribute to the transition to clean energy in Egypt and Europe.

Al-Sisi ordered to speed up the cooperation efforts to finish the proposed projects as soon as possible. He also emphasized the need to simplify procedures and remove any obstacles that might hinder the project’s implementation.

Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s eagerness to lead the international transition to clean energy, which will benefit Egypt economically and environmentally. He praised the continuous cooperation between Egypt and Greece in all fields, which reflects the strong relations between the two countries.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

