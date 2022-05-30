Egypt’s Permanent Committee for Regulating the Nile’s Revenue held its periodic meeting on Sunday to follow up on the procedures for achieving optimal management of water resources and procedures for dealing with the upcoming period of maximum needs in conjunction with the start of the incoming water year with the highest degree of efficiency.

The meeting was presided over by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aty and held in the presence of the executive leaders of the ministry and the National Water Research Centre.

During the meeting, Abdel Aty stated that the ministry’s agencies are monitoring in real time the rates of rainfall in the sources of the Nile and the hydrological condition of the river, thereby determining the quantities of water reaching the Aswan High Dam’s Lake and discussing different scenarios for the upcoming flood season.

He also noted that the committee is ready to take the necessary measures to deal with the flow of the river and follow-up on the water situation, which enables the ministry’s agencies to deal dynamically in managing the water system with the highest degree of efficiency.

Moreover, the meeting reviewed the current water situation in various governorates and followed up on the progress of work in the Departments of Irrigation, Drainage, and Mechanics, with directives to raise the degree of readiness of all the ministry’s agencies to ensure that the country’s water needs are provided for.

The meeting also addressed the position of the purification works of canals and drains to ensure the ability of the waterway network to provide water needs during the upcoming period of maximum needs.

Furthermore, it tackled the readiness of lifting stations and emergency mobile units in various governorates to maintain safe levels in canals and drains to face any congestion in waterways and to meet the water needs of the upcoming agricultural season.

Additionally, Abdel Aty stated that the ministry has succeeded over the past years in managing the period of maximum needs successfully with the lowest rates of complaints by making great efforts to ensure the provision of the necessary water needs for all water-using sectors, both in terms of quantity and quality.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).