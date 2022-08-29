Cairo – Elsewedy Electric Co announced that its 99.80%-owned subsidiary, El Sewedy Electric for Trading and Distribution, has signed two new contracts with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company.

Under the first contract, valued at EGP 533.30 million, El Sewedy Electric for Trading will construct ElKhamael transformers station with a voltage of 220/66/22 KV and a capacity of (3*175+5*40) MVA of the gas-insulated type (GIS), according to a bourse statement on Monday.

The project will provide power and electrical feeding for many national projects across the region.

Under the second deal, El Sewedy Electric for Trading will build the NDHPS7 transformers station with a voltage of 220/66/11 KV and a capacity of (2*175+5*40) MVA of the GIS type. The deal is valued at EGP 566.80 million.

The station is a turnkey project in Al-Hammam area in Marsa Matrouh’s governorate and comes in line with the country’s plan to reclamate 1.5 million feddans to reach food sufficiency in the new Delta area.

The two projects are set to be carried out within a 12-month period.

