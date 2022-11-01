Cairo – Egypt’s exports of chemicals and fertilisers increased by 31% year-on-year (YoY) during the first nine months (9M) of the year to stand at $6.47 billion.

The chemicals and fertilisers sector accounts for 24% of Egypt’s total non-petroleum exports, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) cited Egypt’s Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council’s Head, Khaled Abul Makarem.

The chemical industry sector is promising and provides 437 investment opportunities as per the country’s investment map, Abul Makarem added.

Egypt's exports of chemicals and fertilisers to the top 10 important markets grew by 25%. These markets include Italy, France, India, Britain, and Spain.

The number of exporters has increased over the past three years to 2,540 from 300 exporters through programmes aimed at supporting and aiding small manufacturers and exporters.

Over the coming year, the council targets a number of export markets, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda in North Africa, and Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal in Western Africa.

In addition, it targets Brazil, Argentine, Uruguay, and Paraguay from the Mercosur bloc, and Morocco and Jordan from Arab states.

