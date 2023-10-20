Egypt - The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council (CEC) has signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Saudi Tabseer platform, which aims to support the council’s members in accessing the Saudi market and facilitating their dealings with their Saudi counterparts.

The agreement is an important step to help Egyptian companies export their products more easily, by using the Tabseer platform to conduct tests and obtain certificates of accreditation, said Mohamed Mageed, the executive director of the council.

He added that the chemical sector’s exports to Saudi Arabia reached nearly $240m in 2022.

Emad Eissa, the chairperson of Tabseer, said that the cooperation protocol will simplify the process of exporting Egyptian chemical products to the Saudi market, which is the second largest destination for Egyptian exports.

He also said that the presence of a large Egyptian community in Saudi Arabia, estimated at about 2.5 million citizens, is a valuable marketing tool for promoting the Egyptian product in the kingdom.

According to Eissa, the exports of the chemical and fertilizers sector to Saudi Arabia grew by 18% in 2022 compared to 2021, reaching about $240m. Some of the most important exported commodities were inks and paints (26% growth), fertilizers (163% growth), dry cells and batteries (20% growth), chemicals (110% growth), glass and glassware (47% growth), pharmaceuticals (37% growth), and adhesives (59% growth).

