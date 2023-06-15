Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla announced that a new law of incentives will be ratified soon on the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, according to a statement on June 14th.

The minister noted that the country is adding the finishing touches to the national green hydrogen production strategy, pointing out that it will include a governance structure in accordance with the best international practices.

This would lure further investments in Egypt in the field of green hydrogen, the minister said.

El Molla’s remarks came during the Hydrogen Trajectories Panel session held in London.

