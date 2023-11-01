Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla and the International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol signed a joint work programme to support Egypt’s transition to a low-carbon economy, diversify its energy mix, and enhance its carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The signing ceremony was held via video conference in the presence of Egypt’s Ambassador to France Alaa Youssef.

The joint programme covers six main areas: developing scenarios and supporting CCS plans and programmes, expanding renewable energy and hydrogen production, strengthening data analysis and data provision sustainability in the energy sector, improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon intensity, and assessing the impacts of climate change on the energy sector.

The two parties agreed to prioritize training and capacity building activities.

El Molla emphasized that Egypt is keen to play a leading role in the Eastern Mediterranean region. He said that Egypt was the first to advocate for energy security and the right of peoples to develop their natural resources. He also said that the current wars have shown the world the consequences of disrupting energy supply chains, which are vital for development.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between Egypt and IEA in reducing emissions and accelerating renewable energy and hydrogen production, given the agency’s expertise, data and programmes. He expressed Egypt’s commitment and determination to increase the share of renewable energy and environmental compatibility projects in achieving sustainable development.

Birol praised the joint cooperation between the two sides and commended the political leadership and the government of Egypt for their role during the current crisis in Palestine.

Birol invited El Molla to attend the IEA’s golden jubilee celebration marking its 50th anniversary next February in Paris.

Egypt became an associate member of IEA in 2022 and is the second country in the Middle East and North Africa region to join the agency as an associate member.

