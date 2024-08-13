The Egyptian government has agreed with the Italian energy firm Eni to establish a land-based storage regasification unit for liquified natural gas (LNG), a government official told Asharq Business.

The unit is set to be built with investments estimated at $150 million near Damietta LNG plant on a land plot owned by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Eni, the official said.

He added that the unit aims to help fill in the gap between the domestic consumption and production of natural gas in Egypt.

Additionally, EGAS has contracted with an international advisor to prepare the project’s related studies and study the possibility of capitalizing on the LNG storage at Damietta LNG plant, which has a capacity surpassing 160,000 cubic meters of LNG, the official noted.

It was reported in July that the Egyptian government, in partnership with the Jordanian government, considers contracting with an international firm to manufacture a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) for LNG.

