Abu Dhabi – Etisalat Services Holding by e&, the formerly known Etisalat, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nakheel Community Management (Nakheel Communities) which is a subsidiary of the Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel.

Under the agreement, Etisalat Services will install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across a range of Nakheel Communities in addition to charging end users based on the provided services during the six-month Proof of Concept (POC), according to a press release.

There are five EVs overall at the current time, with specific vehicles assigned to the communities of Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Galleries, and District One.

Moreover, the EVs assigned to Nakheel Communities are used for patrolling and community missions. The teams are using EV as a standard pool car for site operations, emergency responses, and site visits.

Chief Community Officer at Nakheel, Francis Giani, said: “Through this partnership we are committed in enriching consumer value propositions and creating new consumer benefits across our communities.”

It is worth highlighting that the Nakheel communities benefiting from the initial six-month period are Palm Tower, Palm West, Palm East, Masakin Al Furjan, and Discovery Gardens.

Muammar Nasir Al Rukaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services, said: “Partnering with Nakheel Community Management has been a natural choice for our EV solutions business 'Charge&go', as their diverse and expansive communities provide ideal locations for our world leading EV charging stations.”

Following the POC period, there is potential for further rollout of the EV charging stations across other Nakheel communities.

The EVs aim to significantly reduce air pollution and enhance the quality of the air.

The MENA region witnessed the first Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS2023) in Abu Dhabi at the end of May 2023.

