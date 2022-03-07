Dubai-based National Central Cooling Company, also known as Tabreed, said it has set up a green financing framework which will help it issue green bonds and raise loans.



The proceeds of such issuances will be used for financing green projects among its core businesses relating to district cooling schemes, as well as projects related to energy and water efficiency and wastewater management, the Dubai financial Market-listed company said in a bourse filing on Monday.



It didn't disclose any immediate plans for issuing bonds.



In January, Abu Dhabi-based solar energy firm Sweihan PV Power Co sold green senior secured bonds worth $700.8 million at a coupon rate of 3.625 percent.



Green financing is expected to play an increasing role in project funding in the GCC as regional governments committed to sustainability targets in line with COP26.



(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

