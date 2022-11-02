DUBAI: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that the entity has added 300 megawatts of photovoltaic solar energy in 2022, from the 5th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The Solar Park will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. The 5th phase is currently underway, with a total capacity of 900MW and investments estimated at AED2.058 billion. It will be operational in phases until 2023.

This year, DEWA has added 300MW to the 300MW that became operational last year from the 5th phase.

The 4th phase of the solar park, with a capacity of 950 MW and investments amounting to AED 15.78 billion according to the IPP model, is the largest concentrated single-site solar power plant that combines CSP and solar photovoltaic technologies. This phase will use three hybrid technologies: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex (three units of 200MW each), 100MW from the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 metres (based on Molten Salt technology), and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

On its completion, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability around the clock. The 4th phase will provide clean energy for around 320,000 residences and reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions yearly. A total of 217MW of the 4th phase using photovoltaic solar panels is already operational.

DEWA has invited international developers to send their Expressions of Interest (EOI) to implement the 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park based on the IPP model. The 900 MW 6th phase of the Solar Park will be implemented using photovoltaic solar panels. It will become operational in stages starting from Q3 of 2025.