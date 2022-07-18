Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Monday that it has commissioned a new 400/132 kV substation, ten 132/11 kV substations, and 400kV overhead and 132kV underground cables totalling 100 kilometres at a total cost of AED 1.715 billion ($467 million) in the first half.

DEWA said in a press statement that the 400/132 kV substation was implemented in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5, while the 132/11 kV substations were implemented in Al Barsha South, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Al Merkad, Business Bay, Umm Hurair, Wadi Al Safa, Oud Al Muteena, Al Riqqa, and Al Wasl.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said the new substations form part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity and efficiency of its power transmission network in the emirate.

DEWA has allocated 2 billion dirhams ($545 million) for 400 kV transmission projects and 8 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion) for 132 kV projects from 2021 to 2024.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; editing by Seban Scaria)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)