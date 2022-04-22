CAIRO- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) expects 2022 profit of 7.3 billion dirhams ($1.99 billion), Chief Executive Saeed Al Tayer told CNBC Arabia on Friday, after listing as a public company this month.

He added that state utility DEWA has strong cash flows and will not need to take on debt.

DEWA this month raised $6.1 billion in the region's biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Saudi Aramco.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

