UAE - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Monday said it deployed over two million smart meters between 2015 and 2020, replacing all electricity and water meters with smart meters as part of its Smart Grid Strategy 2014-2035.

Between 2015 and 2017, Dewa fully automated its transmission network connected to the 400kV and 132 kV substations. In 2017, it deployed its multi-application RF Mesh network across the Emirate. Since then, it has expanded to provide communication to over 4,200 distribution substations. This supports smart grid applications such as electricity and water smart meters and the automation of the distribution network.

By automating meter readings, Dewa empowers its customers with information on their usage patterns; allowing them to effectively manage their electricity and water usage.

“The Smart Grid is a key component of Dewa’s strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure that supports the transformation of Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. The Smart Grid covers the generation, transmission, and distribution systems with investments of up to Dh7 billion that will be completed in the short, medium, and long-term until 2035,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice president of Business Development and Excellence at Dewa, said that the Smart Grid Strategy 2014-2035 has supported Dewa to become one of the leading utilities worldwide in terms of providing electricity and water services according to the highest levels of reliability, security, availability, sustainability, and quality.

