Dubai’s Drydocks World, Petrofac and TenneT have completed the Alpha and Beta topsides of Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) project that will produce renewable electricity in 2023 to cover the annual needs of over two million Dutch households.

The HKZ grid connection will connect the offshore wind farm with the Dutch mainland. The Beta topside, the second of two High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) offshore transformer station topsides, successfully sailed away from Drydocks World Dubai's fabrication yard to the Netherlands on February 18 2022, following the Alpha topside in November 2021.

The Drydocks World is committed to supporting its customers through the energy transition and beyond, with collaborative projects such as the HKZ grid connection exemplifying its involvement in the shift to a greener world.

The offshore wind farm will cover an area of 235.8 sq km and be made up of four 350 MW offshore wind farms, which will be connected to two 700 MW offshore substations: the already installed HKZ Alpha topside and the recently delivered HKZ Beta topside.

Capt Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO Drydocks World was joined by Elie Lahoud, Petrofac and Marco Kuijpers, TenneT at Expo 2020 in the DP World Pavilion, on March 14 to celebrate the sail away of both topsides.

The collaboration across companies demonstrates how working together – across borders and industries – is essential to make the energy transition possible and showcases the commitment of Drydocks World, Petrofac and TenneT.

Capt Antolovic said: “At Drydocks World, we are committed to supporting our customers and industry with innovative low carbon and net zero solutions to energy production. As such, completing our part in the HKZ Alpha and Beta topside project is a major milestone for us and we are looking forward to working on similar projects which will help create a better and more environmentally conscious future. We look forward to seeing the installation of both platforms in Holland.”

Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer Engineering & Construction at Petrofac, said: “We are proud and happy to have reached such a significant milestone on this important project, working with our partners to help our client TenneT and the Dutch government increase wind energy production capacity offshore of the Netherlands. We look forward to our installation of the second topside, together with the final completion and commissioning work, and scheduled handover of the project later this year."

Marco Kuijpers, Director Large Project Offshore at TenneT said: “With the completion of the Beta topside, the offshore grid that TenneT is building in the North Sea is starting to take shape. Hollandse Kust Zuid is the first connection of an offshore wind farm to the Maasvlakte. Wind energy plays a crucial role in the energy transition, also in industry, and I am proud that TenneT - together with Petrofac and Drydocks World - can contribute to a sustainable future in this way."

The HKZ Alpha and Beta topside project is an end-to-end collaboration between Drydocks World, Petrofac and TenneT, committed to producing greener energy.

Petrofac awarded the contract to Drydocks World to complete fabrication, commissioning and load out for two topsides, Alpha and Beta, including the Engineering, Procurement and Construction scope of HVAC systems.

Mammoet, a heavy lift and transport specialist was commissioned to perform the weighing, transport and the load-out of the almost 4.000 tonnes topsides onto a specialised transport vessel. Petrofac is responsible for the complete Engineering, Procurement, Construction and offshore installation of the Alpha and Beta platforms, for client TenneT, a European grid operator.-- TradeArabia News Service

