Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) 's virtual employee "Rammas", which uses generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), enriches the customer experience thanks to its superior ability to interact with users, better understand their needs, and respond promptly in both Arabic and English, while ensuring a safe and practical experience.

DEWA is the first utility globally and UAE government entity to use generative AI to interact with customers and answer their queries.

In 2023, Rammas answered 1,835,179 enquiries, an increase of 39% compared to 2022, when he answered 1,319,708 enquiries. Since its launch in 2017, Rammas has responded to more than 8.5 million enquiries through DEWA's various communication channels.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "We are keen to provide DEWA's services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality by utilising the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We attach great importance to investing in AI technologies to advance services and enhance DEWA's position locally and globally regarding customer experience and service accessibility."

In addition to its ability to learn, Rammas facilitates transactions and provides information through direct interaction from the list of services or direct questions.

It also provides 11 procedural services, such as EasyPay and DEWA Store offers. It also offers information on 200 services and features for all stakeholders, including customers, developers, suppliers, partners and others.