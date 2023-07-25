DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it received 3,872 requests for electricity connection through "Al Namoos" service during the first half of 2023, compared to 1,897 requests in the same period of 2022, an increase of over 104%.

Al Namoos (an Emirati word for a winner in a race) enables electricity connection to projects up to 150 kilowatts in just two steps and within five days.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA contributes to achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

"The large increase in the number of requests for electricity connection through Al Namoos service in the first half of 2023 reflects the strong performance of all economic sectors in Dubai, which ranked first globally in attracting greenfield foreign direct investment projects in 2022, for the second consecutive year," he added.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that DEWA launched the Al Namoos service in 2014 for consultants and contractors as part of a facilitation package for industrial, commercial and residential projects. The service has reduced the procedures for getting electricity for projects up to 150 kilowatts to just two steps within five days.

He noted that by 30 June 2023, the number of DEWA accredited consultants and contractors reached 2,395.