Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Tuesday that its 3 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) Water Microfiltration project in Hatta would be completed by the end of the year.

The 19-million UAE dirham project ($5 million) will refine and sterilise Hatta dam waters for use in emergencies including disruptions in water transmission and distribution networks from Dubai to Hatta, the utility said in a press statement.

DEWA said the project’s completion rate is currently 57 percent.

UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions.

