DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in the presence of Moon Byung-iun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, has inaugurated a specialised seminar organised by DEWA at the DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development.

The seminar explored opportunities for expanding collaboration and exchanging experiences between DEWA and several major South Korean companies in energy, renewable energy, sustainability, water systems, information technology, smart cities, electric vehicles, and low-carbon technologies.

The seminar, attended by 60 companies, focused on enhancing the participation of South Korean companies in the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), the largest in the region in energy, water, green development, sustainability, and related sectors, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world.

DEWA organises the exhibition from 15th to 17th November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the seminar, Al Tayer stated that WETEX and DSS witness broad participation from Korean companies yearly. It provides an ideal platform to establish new partnerships in promising markets in the region and the UAE, explore investment opportunities, build trade relations, and meet with prominent companies and decision-makers from different countries.

He added that DEWA is also implementing several leading projects to diversify clean energy sources. These include multiple clean and renewable energy sources and technologies such as PV panels, CSP, and green hydrogen production using solar power, the first in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar energy. DEWA is also working on pumped-storage water technology using clean energy in Hatta, the first of its kind in the GCC region.

"DEWA has, for many years, stopped launching new projects to produce energy using fossil fuels and makes clean and renewable energy projects in partnership with the private sector using the Independent Power and Water Producer (IPWP) model," he added.

Byung-iun, in turn, said that Korean companies have closely cooperated with DEWA since its establishment in 1992, highlighting the strong relations between the UAE and South Korea. "I sincerely hope that we can strengthen our already existing mutual relationship," he added.

WETEX and DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations to present their latest solutions and products and to learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, green buildings, water desalination technologies, smart cities, and others.

The seminar was attended by officials from both sides.