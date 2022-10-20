DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) recorded substantial growth in the number of new transmission substations and investments allocated to transmission substations by 22% during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

From the beginning of this year until June 2022, DEWA commissioned a new 400 kV transmission substation, and 10 new 132 kV transmission substations with investments amounting to AED 1.7 billion, which raises the total number of 400 kV transmission substations in Dubai to 26 substations, and 132 kV transmission substations to 329 substations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that the total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects between 2021 and 2024 is AED10 billion. This includes AED2 billion for 400 kV transmission projects and AED8 billion for 132 kV projects.

Al Tayer added, “DEWA’s plans for growth are in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

“DEWA’s adoption of the latest disruptive and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, smart technologies and innovative practices in all its service and operational processes, has contributed to achieving 100% in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai, and achieving the best performance among utilities worldwide in energy transmission since 2018. Over the past decade, DEWA has reduced Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai from 6.88 CML per year in 2012 to only 1.43 CML in 2021, which is the lowest rate worldwide.”

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said, “Transmission substations are commissioned according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety, based on the latest digital technologies for transmission substations, thus enhancing DEWA’s efforts to promote digital transformation in all its service and operations. The 400/132 kV substation was implemented in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5, while the 132/11 kV substations are located in Al Barsha South, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Al Merkad, Business Bay, Umm Hurair, Wadi Al Safa, Oud Al Muteena, Al Riqqa, and Al Wasl.”



Esraa Esmail