DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA's) EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai have provided 87,772 kilowatt-hours (KWh) of electricity for the electric vehicles (EV) of visitors to the exhibition during its first three months, with 3,681 charging transactions. This helped visitors travel approximately 415,000 kilometres in eco-friendly vehicles.

DEWA provided Expo 2020 visitors with 19 charging stations, with five stations each at Opportunity, Sustainability, and Mobility Pavilions, two stations at the Expo 2020 office, and two stations at ENOC's future service station. These EV Green Chargers can simultaneously charge up to 34 electric vehicles at the Expo site.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, praised the Expo 2020 Dubai visitors for using EVs, supporting the wise leadership's vision to host one of the most sustainable Expos. This also supports the Dubai Green Mobility initiative to encourage sustainable transport in line with the Emirate's strategic objectives for sustainability, air quality, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

He added that DEWA had allocated AED4.26 billion to support electricity and water infrastructure projects at the Expo using the latest smart systems. DEWA also provided 19 EV Green Charger stations for charging electric vehicles in different locations at the exhibition. It also provided Expo 2020 Dubai with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that DEWA provided its EV Green Charger service to registered customers and non-registered customers, who may avail the guest mode feature at any of the EV Green Charger stations in Dubai. DEWA has 325 charging stations across Dubai, including Expo 2020 Dubai.

For electric vehicles registered in Dubai, DEWA creates an EV account instantly once the customer registers their vehicle with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Customers can also set up an EV Green charger account on DEWA's website and smart app or through the interactive voice response system in the Customer Care Centre, enabling them to use DEWA's charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration.

DEWA's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted 338,833 visitors since the start of Expo 2020 Dubai from 1st October 2021 to the end of December 2021.

At its pavilion, DEWA is displaying a number of its most important projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power; Digital DEWA, its digital arm, which will turn DEWA into the first digital utility in the world with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage using AI and digital services; and the Hatta hydroelectric station with a pumping and storage capacity of 250 MW.