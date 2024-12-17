Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) generated 45.14 terawatt hours (TWh) of power during the first 3 quarters of 2024, an increase of 5.49% over the same period in the previous year.

This reflects the significant development and economic growth of the Emirate of Dubai, and DEWA’s commitment to meet the increase in energy demand. The summer gross heat rate of 7,923 BTU/kWh that was achieved is DEWA’s best result in its journey. This highlights DEWA’s unwavering commitment to sustainable operational excellence.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “We are committed to keep pace with the steady increase in demand for energy and water and the growth in population and visitor numbers in Dubai. We support promoting the strong economic performance of the Emirate and building the world's best and most active economy.

“This aligns with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy in the next decade, and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. We spare no efforts to develop our strong and pioneering infrastructure and increase the capacity of transmission and distribution networks to keep pace with the great expansion that Dubai is witnessing.”

He added, “This strengthens our global position and ensures that we continue to deliver our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and sustainability. In the third quarter of 2024, DEWA’s installed generation capacity reached 16.779 GW. Clean power accounted for 17% of the total installed power generation capacity at this period. DEWA is committed to using clean energy to maintain a sustainable generation mix to meet the consistently growing demand.”