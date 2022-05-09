Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed 98.83 percent of its project to extend its water transmission network by 36 kilometres across Dubai, at a total cost of about AED 266 million.

The project include enhancement of water network including installation and commissioning of pipelines along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road; pipelines from the Hassyan Pump Station to Dubai Investments Park and Dubai World Central, pipelines from Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) station in the Jebel Ali Power Station and Water Desalination Complex to Sheikh Zayed Road, all of which are 100 percent completed.

The project also includes installation and commissioning of a pipeline from Nakhali Reservoir to Alaweer roundabout alongside the Dubai-Hatta Road, which is 95 percent completed; pipelines in Muhaisinah area, which is 98 percent completed, and a pipeline from Margham wellfield to Dubai Al Ain Road, which is 100 percent completed; All the project’s phases are expected to be completed by July 2022.

"In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we are developing a world-class infrastructure for electricity and water to keep pace with the growing demand in Dubai and ensure the provision of our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality. DEWA’s total productivity of desalinated water is 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD). We use the latest international technologies in the generation, transmission, distribution and control of electricity and water networks, and follow the best international practices in all our projects to increase production and operational efficiency. We have made significant achievements in developing the water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well as raise water flow and volume of water reserves. We aim to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to 1002 MIG compared to the current capacity of 815 MIGD to meet the requirements of the sustainable development of Dubai. DEWA’s efforts have reduced the losses in water transmission and distribution networks from 42 percent in 1988 to 5.3 percent currently. This is one of the lowest scores in the world and compares favourably to North America, where water losses are around 15 percent," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA, said that the project has two sections. Section A is 12.482 kilometres in total, and Section B is 24.03 kilometres in total. DEWA has 100 percent completed Section A, while the completion rate of Section B is 97.67 percent. The project includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) water pipes (in different diameters), and also precast GRE chambers.