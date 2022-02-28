DUBAI- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA had completed the short-term goals of its Smart Grid Strategy 2014-2035.

Between 2015 and 2020, DEWA replaced all electricity and water metres with smart metres, deploying over two million smart metres. By automating metre readings, DEWA empowers its customers with information on their usage patterns, managing their electricity and water usage effectively.

Between 2015 and 2017, DEWA fully automated its transmission network connected to the 400kV and 132 kV substations. In 2017, DEWA deployed its multi-application RF Mesh network across the Emirate. Since then, it has expanded to provide communication to over 4,200 distribution substations. This supports smart grid applications such as electricity and water smart meters and the automation of the distribution network.

Al Tayer said, "One of the key factors for the success of smart cities is the seamlessness and availability of round-the-clock integrated and connected services, which is only possible via a smart grid. As a globally leading sustainable, innovative corporation, DEWA provides an advanced infrastructure for facility and services management through smart and connected systems that use the latest disruptive technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things.

"The Smart Grid is a key component of DEWA's strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure that supports the transformation of Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. The Smart Grid covers the generation, transmission, and distribution systems with investments of up to AED7 billion that will be completed in the short, medium, and long-term until 2035."