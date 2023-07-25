Dana Gas, the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas firm, has become the latest signatory to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative. Dana is now the 20th producer to commit to achieving near-zero methane emissions from operated oil and gas assets by 2030.

The Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative establishes an all-in approach that treats methane emissions as seriously as the oil and gas industry already treats safety. As well as commitments from signatories, more than 60 organisations have signed up as supporters of the initiative.

All the initiative’s signatories and supporters believe virtually all methane emissions from the industry can and should be avoided.

Significant impact

Bjørn Otto Sverdrup, chairman of OGCI’s Executive Committee, said: “I’m delighted that Dana Gas has added further support to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative. With exploration and production, as well as processing and transportation assets, the company can have a significant impact on methane emissions.

“We look forward to working with Dana Gas as we further develop this essential cross-industry initiative.”

As a signatory of Aiming for Zero, Dana Gas has committed to put in place all reasonable means to avoid methane venting and flaring and to repair detected leaks, while preserving the safety of people and the integrity of operations. The results of these efforts will be reported annually and transparently.

Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, added: “We have made significant strides in addressing energy efficiency and Greenhouse Gas emissions in the past few years, including achieving a 47% reduction in flaring since 2019.”

Methane emissions

“There has historically been a lack of reliable, accurate and quantified data on methane emissions across the portfolio, which has started to improve with greater focus on this area, such as leak detection and repair programmes and more robust measurement and monitoring of fugitive losses. We have reported methane emissions numbers for the first time in our latest 2022 Sustainability Report.”

“Working towards eliminating methane emissions from our operations is a top priority for the company and we look forward to collaborating with the Aiming for Zero Initiative to further improve and implement best-in-class approaches for our industry.”

OGCI is a CEO-led organisation bringing together 12 of the world’s largest energy companies to lead the oil and gas industry’s response to climate change. The group aims to accelerate collective action towards a net-sero emissions future in line with the Paris Agreement.

Aiming for Zero complements a number of other multi-stakeholder initiatives to reduce methane emissions, including the Methane Guiding Principles, the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 and the Global Methane Alliance.

