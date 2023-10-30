The much awaited COP28, slated to be hosted by the UAE, has stirred a palpable sense of anticipation and excitement worldwide. As the world stands on the precipice of an environmental crisis, COP28 promises to be a pivotal milestone in the ongoing battle against climate change.

COP28, scheduled to start on November 30,2023, follows a long legacy of annual conferences aimed at addressing climate change and its far-reaching implications. The urgency of these discussions is evident, as the consequences of climate change become increasingly apparent in the form of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and ecosystem degradation.

The UAE, known for its forward-thinking initiatives and unwavering commitment to sustainability, emerges as an exemplary host for this momentous event. Eagerly awaiting the COP28 summit, the UAE has underscored its dedication to providing a platform for nations to collaborate, negotiate, and forge solutions to combat the climate crisis.

The country's ambitious vision, encapsulated in its "Green Growth Strategy" and the "UAE Centennial 2071," aligns seamlessly with the global objectives of COP28. As the countdown to COP28 continues, the anticipation is not limited to the host nation alone.

The global community eagerly awaits the deliberations, agreements, and initiatives that will emerge from this conference. It is a moment for nations to come together, setting aside their differences in pursuit of a common goal — safeguarding the planet for future generations.This introduction encapsulates the global anticipation and the significance of COP28 as the UAE prepares to host a conference that could potentially shape the course of environmental action and international collaboration in the fight against climate change.

With climate change looming large on the global stage, COP28 is expected to be a defining moment for international efforts to combat environmental challenges. Here are four key pointers to keep in mind as we approach this pivotal event:

A Unified Global Effort: COP28 represents an opportunity for nations worldwide to unite in the fight against climate change. The challenges posed by global warming transcend borders, and this conference serves as a platform for nations to collaborate and collectively address the environmental crisis. It's imperative to approach COP28 with the understanding that no single nation can combat climate change alone, emphasising the need for international cooperation.

Innovative Solutions and Technology: COP28 is expected to showcase innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies aimed at mitigating climate change. In a world where technological advancements play a pivotal role in environmental conservation, this conference is poised to highlight advancements in renewable energy, carbon capture, sustainable agriculture, and more. Attendees must remain open to adopting and supporting these innovative solutions.

Climate Justice and Equity: The principle of climate justice and equity must be at the forefront of discussions during COP28. It is crucial to recognise the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable communities and prioritise solutions that are inclusive and fair. Developing countries must receive support to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Attendees must advocate for policies and agreements that prioritise the most affected and vulnerable populations.

The Role of Civil Society and Youth: COP28 is not merely a forum for political leaders and diplomats; it is also an arena for civil society and youth activists. The voices and actions of individuals and organisations outside the governmental sphere play a significant role in driving change. Attendees should engage with and support the efforts of activists, NGOs, and youth movements working toward climate action. The inclusion of diverse perspectives and the acknowledgement of youth-led climate initiatives are critical components of the conference's success.

Nature will Always win!

Maradona Rebello, Actor, Presenter, Social Media Influencer and an Environmentalist, shares his insights on the role influencers can play in promoting responsible engagement for COP28

It is a delight firstly to see the Timeline that UAE has been a part of the Climate Change action right from the 1989 Vienna Convention, joining the UNFCC in 1995, then joining the Paris Agreement in 2015 and now Dubai is hosting the Cop 28! The UAE has also invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries, including 27 island nations and plans to invest an additional $50 billion over the next decade, and has also emerged as a global leader in fostering sustainability. Dubai, on the other hand along with other 75 cities like New York and Paris, was granted the status of a megacity in recognition of its 'exceptional climate leadership' — with a key factor being its plan to build the world's largest solar park to supply three-quarters of the city's energy by 2050. It's commendable that UAE with its Extreme climate has been able to align itself and deliver and emerge as a global leader.

The National Climate Plan 2017- 2050 is a smart plan to gather all local efforts on one platform and establish a unified framework to measure emissions and provide reports. It seeks to establish an integrated system for monitoring, reporting and verifying the application of the world's best practices whereas The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative is a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and make the Emirates the first Middle East and North Africa (Mena) nation to do so. The only challenge I see in UAE and especially Dubai is the construction industry’s role in mitigating climate change. The construction industry is the most significant contributor to GHG emissions, accounting for one-third of global carbon emissions, one-third of global resource consumption, and 40 per cent of global energy consumption although the UAE’s construction sector has made remarkable strides toward sustainable development and climate change mitigation and adaptation, as evident in implementing Green Building Regulations, Sustainable City Initiatives like the Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

Events like COP 28 can contribute to Global Conversations on Climate change. Ideas shared and executed around different parts of the world can help curb the current crisis not only in the Government Sector but also private sector and trickle down to individual responsibilities and sustainable choices we make in everyday life. Events and initiatives like this are the result of a three-decade crusade to save the human race. In the end, Nature will always win!

