DUBAI - The activities of the Faith Pavilion at COP28 continued its several panel sessions that focused on exploring various religious approaches to climate action. Topics ranged from youth engagement and climate concerns to the shared commitment of faith actors to climate justice and exploring climate and sustainability in the Quran and Sunnah.

Participants in the first session, "Exploring Religious Resistance to Climate Action," stressed the urgent need for broad-scale engagement and practical responses to the climate crisis, emphasising the vital role of religious communities. They highlighted the importance of shifting societal mindsets towards environmental preservation from a religious and moral perspective. Additionally, they underscored the need to move away from resource exploitation through mismanagement and political disputes to address climate change repercussions.

They also stressed the importance of considering all religious perspectives and orientations within societies to realise collaborative climate actions.

Titled "Youth, Climate Anxiety, and the Role of Faith," the second session addressed the significant concerns, particularly among young people and children, regarding climate change and the future of the planet.

Participants highlighted the crucial role of religious leaders and communities in addressing this concern. They called for innovation and active participation in environmental conservation initiatives to address the climate crisis for future generations. They also emphasised the need to raise religious and cultural awareness among young people regarding environmental protection and the impacts of climate change, encouraging them to devise solutions for tackling this crisis.

In the third session, titled "Call to Action: Joint Commitment of Faith-Based Actors for Climate Justice," participants emphasised the importance of religious leaders in enabling all communities to adapt to climate changes fairly, ensuring they benefit adequately from the transition to renewable energy sources and the optimal utilisation of natural resources available in many societies, particularly in Africa.

Participants discussed the impact of floods, wildfires, droughts, and hurricanes on their communities. They emphasised the proactive response of religious leaders, which extended beyond simple reconstruction efforts. These leaders, participants pointed out, have made efforts to mitigate climate emergencies by encouraging changes in consumption patterns concerning water, food, and natural resources within their respective communities.

In the fourth session, Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Farsi, Senior Grand Researcher at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, discussed the theme of 'Sustainability in the Quran and Sunnah'. He highlighted that sustainability in the Quran and Sunnah signifies sustaining the primary sources of the Islamic faith. Dr. Farsi explained that sustainability involves providing for the current generation's needs without compromising the rights of future generations.

The fifth session, titled "A Visual Expression of Humanity's Values," delved into shared human values through topics and initiatives in the field of climate justice. It also addressed gender equality, youth involvement, dietary patterns, and their role in promoting human values and collaboration to protect planet Earth from the impacts of climate change.

Participants emphasised the importance of forging new partnerships and alliances among all communities, especially religious ones, to guide individuals toward shared values and principles that advocate for environmental care and sustainability across all walks of life.