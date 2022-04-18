UAE – SNC-Lavalin has been awarded an advisory and engineering services contract to support Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) offshore operations power project.

SNC-Lavalin will team up with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Company, and Électricité de France (EDF) to carry out the operation project.

Under the four-year contract, the consortium will facilitate ADNOC’s offshore production operations through cleaner and more efficient energy, according to a press release on Thursday.

The project will witness a direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, marking the first-of-kind high voltage.

President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin, Ian Edwards, said: “Our work with ADNOC on this significant project will support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and reinforces our commitment to work with our global clients on their journeys toward carbon neutrality.”

