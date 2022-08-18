Some 1,500 policy makers, oil and gas firms, energy utilities, investors, project developers, suppliers, hydrogen mobility and transportation firms will take part in the Connecting Green Hydrogen Mena 2023 (CGHM2023).

Brought by Leader Associates, the event will be held from March 14 to 16, 2023 in Palazzo Versace Dubai, UAE, a release said.

As the region's leading event on Green Hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa, the conference will mainly focus on hot topics, future development and prospects about the hydrogen industry in the Middle East and North Africa, including six parts: CGHM Strategic Summit, CGHM Live Exhibition, Hydrogen Future Awards, Diversity and Inclusion Programme, 10+ Diversified Sponsorship Packages, CGHM2023 Networking Programmes.

Professional speakers

At the same time, it will have the attendance of 80+ professional speakers in the hydrogen industry to present on CGHM2023 and set up panels for attendees to discuss.

Government and Industries at CGHM2022 include the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure UAE, Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment, Morocco, Ministry of Energy and Minerals Oman, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Scottish Development International, Department for International Trade, British Embassy Abu Dhabi and the Port of Rotterdam.

Notable companies taking part include Saudi Aramco, Scatec ASA, Petroleum Development Oman, ACWA Power, Masen, EDF RENEWABLES, Eni, InterContinental Energy, AMEA Power, Octopus Hydrogen, Snam, Vitol, H2 Green Steel, Microsoft, Amazon, Evonik, Walter Tosto Spa, Petrofac, Repsol, Hyundai Motor Company, RHI Magnesita, Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC) and Engie.

