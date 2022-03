NEW DELHI: State-run Coal India , the world's largest miner of the fuel by output, plans to become a net-zero carbon emitter in three to four years, Chairman Pramod Agrawal said on Monday.

"We plan that maybe in the next three to four years, we should become a net-zero company," Agrawal said at the 15th Indian Coal Markets Conference. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)