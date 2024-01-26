BEIJING - The world added 510 million kilowatts of installed renewable energy capacity in 2023, with China contributing over 50 percent, People's Daily reported, citing the National Energy Administration on Thursday.

Chinese enterprises have made overseas investments in clean energy in major countries and regions across the globe, covering main fields of wind power, photovoltaic power and hydropower, said the National Energy Administration. China has exported wind power generation and photovoltaic products to more than 200 countries and regions.

"According to a report of the International Renewable Energy Agency, the average costs of each kilowatt-hour of electricity generated by global wind power and photovoltaic power projects fell over 60 and 80 percent respectively over the past decade, and Chinese innovation, Chinese products and Chinese projects played a significant role in this regard," said Pan Huimin, Deputy Head of the International Cooperation Department under the National Energy Administration.