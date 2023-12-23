The World Cement Association (WCA) has endorsed the COP28 agreement to work for low-carbon development in the cement industry.

Accounting for 7% of global emissions, carbon emissions reduction and capture is a major challenge the cement industry must face head on, if it is to make progress towards achieving green and sustainable development, said Wei Rushan, WCA President.

Technologies and solutions like alternative raw materials and fuels, upgrading processes and equipment to enhance energy efficiency, clean and new energies and CCU’s are already widely applied in the global cement industry, and play a vital role in the cement industry’s zero-carbon transition, he said.

New technology

“Of course, different technologies and pathways are employed in different countries and regions, reflecting local geographic, market and economic conditions. For example, the European cement industry uses around 50% alternative fuels, and the European producers have rich experience in this field. In Asia, especially in China, cement companies have been faster and more ambitious in adopting new technology R&D and application; for example China’s cement industry leads global peers in solar power and waste heat recovery (WHR) technologies,” he elaborated.

Asia leads in developing state-of-the-art cement production technology, with European companies actively investing in cutting-edge cement plants mainly manufactured in China.

Despite these advances, an evident disparity exists in the allocation of public funding for emerging technologies like carbon capture projects, with a significant majority directed toward developed countries, he said.

This imbalance underscores the critical need for more research and development funding in emerging markets, where there is real demand for this kind of support as a crucial enabler of progress.

Principle of sharing

“WCA members come from both developed countries and developing ones. We not only have cement and clinker producers as our members, but also engineering companies, technology providers and equipment suppliers. Via the WCA platform, members stay connected, communicate new ideas and key developments, and share carbon-reduction technologies, information and best practices.”

Following the principle of sharing, and fostering win-win cooperation in an open and inclusive way, WCA will continue to proactively promote exchanges and collaborations in response to climate change, he added.

