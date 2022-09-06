Oil and gas producer Capricorn Energy on Tuesday lowered its annual production outlook, as it drilled fewer wells in Egypt in the first-half due to commissioning delays and logistics challenges.

The group now expects to produce 33,000 to 36,000 barrels per day for the year.

It also reported an operating loss of $37.3 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $47.4 million the previous year.

