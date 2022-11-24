CAFU, the Mena region’s first on-demand car service, has appointed a new advisory board who will serve as thought partners and strategists to support the management team on its continued growth journey. They will also provide expert insight on the ongoing transition towards more sustainable mobility solutions.

CAFU has been growing rapidly in the last four years and has reached a landmark nine million fill-ups earlier this year. The advisory board consists of leading industry figures and experts from the worlds of business, investment and technology who will ensure the company builds on its solid foundations.

Board members

The newly established board includes:

James Babb, Certified Advisory Board Chairman and Co-President of the Yale Club of Nevada – An alumnus of Yale University School of Management, James has over 30 years of global career experience in strategy and market growth. mainly with Deloitte and KPMG

Cenk Serdar, Global Business Leader and Investor in 150 technology startups – Cenk is a Fullbright Scholar with an MBA from The Wharton School and more than 25 years of internet and mobile experience in 30 developed and emerging markets

Fares Akkad, Managing Director at META Middle East & North Africa – Fares has an MBA with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship, Finance, and has worked with MBC Group in digital business development before joining META. With 25 years of management consulting and leadership operational roles in media, technology and telecommunication in the US, LATAM, Europe and Mena. Having founded several start-ups, Fares sits on the advisory board of multiple start-ups in Mena and the US and on the advisory board of Alpha private equity fund in Mena.

Product-led innovation

Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO of CAFU, said: “With the appointment of a selection of true leaders in their respective fields, we aim to capitalise on the knowledge and expertise of these individuals as we continue our journey of growth into new markets. Since its inception in 2018, CAFU has challenged convention through continued product-led innovation. Our pioneering, customer-centric products and consistent delivery has played a fundamental role in our success to date, cementing our position as the number one on-demand car services platform in the UAE.”

CAFU is aiming to add 60 new employees as it caters to the rising demand for its products and services. The company has also launched insurance services for customers on the CAFU mobile application.

“The growing popularity of CAFU is a testament to our commitment of bringing car services to customers’ doorsteps. We are setting mobility on an entirely new path, and we have the energy and imagination to see it through. We would like the world to experience and be part of our journey.” Al Ghurair added.

CAFU operates under one brand and is split into two companies. While CAFU Tech focuses on the technology platform, ancillary products and support services enabling customers to connect and place their orders; the CAFU Petroleum business brings core services to customers, taking care of operations and logistics.

