Britain's energy regulator Ofgem will on Thursday urge consumers to reduce their energy usage "where possible", the Financial Times reported, less than a week after climate minister Graham Stuart said that the country would not ask its people to use less energy.

The energy regulator's move would come as it prepares to launch a campaign to help households reduce their electricity and gas usage, the FT said.

Senior Cabinet Office Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday it was "extremely unlikely" Britain would have planned power cuts over winter, responding to a warning from National Grid that the country could face blackouts if it cannot import enough energy. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)



