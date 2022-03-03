SINGAPORE Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil soared to their highest level on record on Thursday, despite soaring feedstock crude oil prices.

The regional gasoil market remains tight and is expected to attract even stronger arbitrage demand from the West in coming days as buyers avoid Russian supplies, trade sources said.

"I see it's more of the tightness in Europe that is spilling over in Asia," a Singapore-based trader said, referring to the recent jump in Asian gasoil fundamentals.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $23.09 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $21.63 a day earlier.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have gained 28% in the past two weeks, were about 77% higher than the nine-year seasonal average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

"The Asian gasoil market is definitely feeling a knee-jerk reaction to what's happening in Europe," said another trade source in Singapore.

Russia, a key supplier of oil and refined products, exported 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of gasoil in December 2021, data from the International Energy Agency showed.

The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe , traded around minus $143 a tonne on Thursday, a level that typically leaves the arbitrage window wide open

However, soaring freight rates and bunkering costs might act as a deterrent for Asian barrels heading west, trade sources said.

On the Arab Gulf-Japan (TC1) route for Long Range 2 (LR2) vessels that can carry about 75,000-90,000 tonnes of clean products, shipping rates climbed to 145 Worldscale (W) on Thursday, compared with 75 last week, one shipbroker said, referring to points on the pricing index operated by the Worldscale Association to calculate freight charges.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman)