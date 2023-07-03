Riyadh – Arabian Pipes Company has been awarded new orders totalling around SAR 322 million to provide Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) with steel pipes.

Arabian Pipes won and signed the contract on 26 June 2023, yet it carries a duration period of 10 months, according to a bourse filing.

The financial impact of the award will reflect on Arabian Pipes’ statements during the period from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 until Q2-24.

Earlier, Arabian Pipes penned a SAR 43 million deal to offer steel pipes to China Geo-Engineering Corporation (Saudi) branch.

