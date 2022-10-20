Apex International Energy plans to dig 15 oil wells in Egypt during 2023, Roger Plank, Chairman and Founder of Apex, announced in a recent meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla.

Plank stated that Apex will continue to work in Egypt given the promising expectations for the Arab Republic that motivate firms to increase exploration opportunities.

Meanwhile, El-Molla stressed the importance of injecting investments in research and exploration activities, as well as developing fields to expand production rates and provide stable supplies.

The minister also praised Apex’s programmes and plans in the African country, underlining the necessity to enhance energy efficiency and create new mechanisms to achieve the added value of Egypt's oil and gas resources and increase revenues.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the firm's activities in the Southeast Meleiha Concession (SEM) in the Western Desert. Apex has achieved an average production capacity of 8,000 barrels daily since the start of its operation in Egypt in 2016.

