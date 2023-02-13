Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated on Sunday the sixth session of the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS).

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Major CEOs of the energy, oil, and gas sector participated in EGYPS, in addition to a group of energy ministers, government representatives, high-ranking officials of the European Union, secretaries of major international energy organizations, business leaders and investors in the energy sector to discuss the most important issues to support the progress of the oil and gas sector.

The event began with a short documentary about the importance of the EGYPS 2023 conference, especially after the world witnessed unprecedented fluctuations in 2022, and the global need to secure energy resources became more urgent.

The documentary indicated that Egypt was able to develop rapidly in the past few years to become a regional energy center under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as it expanded infrastructure development work and launched huge development projects.

The documentary pointed out that during Egypt’s hosting of the Climate Summit COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, a “carbon reduction day” was dedicated, during which the Egyptian petroleum sector’s strategy was announced.

The event will be a great opportunity for participants to learn about how global economies overcome the current geopolitical conditions, the challenges of inflation and stagnation, and how to develop the next generation of oil, gas and energy systems.

After the screening of the documentary film, the head of the organizing company delivered a speech in which he emphasized that the exhibition aims to unleash Egypt’s capabilities as a strategic partner in the energy field, making it one of the major energy centers.

There are more than 500 exhibitors in the show, and it is expected that more than 30,000 visitors from 70 countries will attend the event.

Moreover, Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais delivered a speech, in which he affirmed Egypt’s great interest in the energy, oil and gas industry.

Al-Ghais expressed his thanks and gratitude to President Al-Sisi for sponsoring this important event in the oil industry.

For his part, El-Molla stated that EGYPS has become in a short time a destination for everyone interested in the oil and gas industry.

He said that the launch of this session comes at a very important time when a series of successive challenges engulfed the international community, the consequences of which affected the entire world, and Egypt was not isolated from these challenges, and in an effort to mitigate the impact of these challenges and work to transform them into opportunities that support the Egyptian economy, the sector has worked to utilize the potentials that Egypt enjoys to adapt and confront the energy crisis.

