Al Rushaid Construction Company (ARCC) has announced that it has secured a subcontract from Korean group SGC Arabia for an ethylene cracker plant project in Saudi Arabia.

ARCC is a joint venture between Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Company (ARPIC) and EEI Corporation from the Philippines.

Established in 1993, the company has grown to become one of the leading construction companies offering services to the oil and gas, energy and water, petrochemical, industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Announcing the contract win, ARCC said the project involves expansion of ethylene cracker plant for which it will act as a general contractor.

The plant belongs to Saudi Ethylene and Polyethylene Company (SEPC), a joint venture of Tasnee Sahara Olefins Company (TSOC).

The project is expected to be completed in 2026 with the production set to begin in the first half. Once operaational, it will boost the production of olefins at the ethylene cracker plant by 18%, it added.

