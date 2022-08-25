Egyptian adventurer Ali Abdo was the first Egyptian and Arab to enter the Guinness World Record for the longest motocross bike ride.

Abdo became the first Arab to hold a world record in the greatest distance on a motocross bike in 24 hours, aiming to support sustainable development in Egypt and contributing to the implementation of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

In 2016, the 37-year-old Egyptian motorcyclist entered the Guinness World Record for the longest motocross bike trip in Egypt in seven days. He traveled across the country to promote tourism through the photos he took of many beautiful places.

In 2017, Abdo set another Guinness World Record by travelling for 613.59 km (381.27 miles) on a motocross bike in 24 hours, to promote adventure tourism in Egypt.

In 2021, he entered the Guinness World Record again for the greatest distance on an electric motorbike in 24 hours, riding 919.87 km in New Alamein.

Abdo plans to tour Egypt before the upcoming climate conference COP27 to document the effects of climate change.The tour will start from Cairo and will include Ismailia, Port Said, Damietta, Baltim, Rashid, and Alexandria. The tour will be called “The Ride to COP27”.

This initiative aims to unify efforts of those working in the environment field in Egypt to raise youth awareness of climate change. Abdo’s initiative also seeks to accelerate global action to dramatically reduce emissions, and promote Egypt’s hosting of the COP27.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).