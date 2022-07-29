DUBAI - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)said on Thursday it had shut down its operations at Fujairah terminal due to "exceptional rainfall."

The company diverted Fujairah terminal oil lifting to Jebel Dhanna terminal which can handle Murban shipments, an ADNOC spokesperson said.

"We are liaising with our customers and our operations will resume from Fujairah Terminal as soon as conditions allow," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese)