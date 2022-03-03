Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed an agreement with methanol producer Proman to set up a production facility at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Co (TA’ZIZ) and Proman will construct a natural gas-to-methanol facility with an anticipated annual capacity of up to 1.8 million tons per annum, the state energy company said in a statement on Thursday.

Beyond its use in industrial applications, methanol is gaining growing acceptance as a lower-emission fuel, particularly in the shipping sector. The facility at Ruwais, which will be the first methanol production facility in the UAE, is expected to reduce reliance on imports.

The project, which will be Proman’s first investment in the UAE, is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

TA’ZIZ is a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

